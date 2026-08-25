Wilson Speeds Up Safety Projects on Some of South Seattle's Most Dangerous Streets

The city launched Vision Zero in February 2015 with the goal of eliminating all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. But in 2025, 30 people died and 221 were seriously injured in traffic collisions on Seattle streets, according to the executive order. From 2020 through 2024, South Seattle had the city's highest number of fatal collisions and serious traffic injuries. Rainier Avenue South and MLK Jr. Way South are among priority corridors on Seattle's High Injury Network, which identifies streets with a history of fatal and serious-injury crashes.