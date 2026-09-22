Historic Chinatown Gate at the Chinatown-International District in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 6, 2022. (Photo: Jaidev Vella)

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CID Businesses Say They Received Little Notice Before Four Nights of Power Outages

Scheduled outages from Sept. 14 to 17 forced early closures and cost some Chinatown-International District businesses sales. Seattle City Light cited a 'software error' for notification problems.