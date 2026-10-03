Rainier Beach Public Safety Forum Provides Update on Community Passageways Safe Passage Program

"We are in budget season right now," said District 2 Councilmember Eddie Lin, who spoke at the forum, "and you've probably heard the budget's tight, but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't be prioritizing safety [in Rainier Beach]. So I was very thankful that the mayor's office had money for teen programming and other public safety efforts down here. We're still going to need to fight to defend that as part of the budget process."