Community Passageways Will Cut 13 Staff in Rainier Beach This Summer When City Contract Ends

"As a parent knowing [Community Passageways is] one of the few things we have to keep our kids safe … we have to do everything we can to try and keep them there," said Chapman in an interview with the Emerald. "It's not just anybody who can come and do that. Those folks, a lot of them are from our neighborhood. They know the kids. The kids trust them. They're able to intervene by actually talking a kid out of doing something stupid."