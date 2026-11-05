Tsunami Warning Signs Could Be Coming to South Seattle in 2027

Brown El urged people to plan for more than one scenario. OEM's community engagement team has just four people, she said, so the office is recruiting community safety ambassadors, bilingual and trilingual residents trained to bring preparedness information into communities that speak Vietnamese, Arabic, Swahili, and other languages. OEM is also partnering with Seattle Emergency Hubs, revamping its old neighborhood program as Ready Together, and reaching out to workplaces and the hospitality industry. She hopes to have a stronger ambassador team in place in 2027.