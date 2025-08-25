The Roundup: Could Trump Take Over Seattle Too?

A

VTH: The president has threatened this repeatedly, both in connection with D.C. to deploy troops, specifically National Guard troops, and in other cities across the country. In fact, he has done that in Los Angeles under a claim [from a] different authority. But the through line is very clear, which is a pattern of abusing emergency powers and deploying troops and armed federal agents into communities across the country in ways that undermine basic American values and weaponize the military to accomplish the president's political goals.

The federal government does not have the authority to seize police forces in American cities and in the states. The president has claimed the authority to send the National Guard into American cities. The National Guard is generally under control of the states, but under limited emergency circumstances, the president can seize control and command of the National Guard, and this is to do things like repel an active invasion by an invading army, or, in limited instances, where the states have just refused to enforce federal court orders, for example. But the idea that the president could unilaterally take control of the National Guards in other states or take over police in the other states is an extraordinary abuse of power.