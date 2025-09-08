The Roundup: We Should Face, Not Erase, Our Country's Uncomfortable Truths

A

BB: I feel it really lowers the ceiling of our country's potential. You know, on paper, we have great ideals. We've just struggled as a nation to live up to those ideals consistently, and if we were to start regressing on the sharing of our historical truths, good, bad, and otherwise, I feel we are doing a great disservice to becoming the country that is in alignment with those ideals. But what we're seeing now is an intensity to regress, or go backwards.

When we're learning more about other cultures and their contributions that we might not necessarily be as familiar with, and the perspectives that they're sharing, it is through that engagement that we learn more about ourselves. And we become more empathetic. Through empathy, we can become better communicators and better processors of information. That's where our common connections really start to gain strength. It's through empathy — not just awareness — but actually evolving thought, that our common humanity starts to shine.