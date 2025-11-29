The Roundup: How Far Can the Seahawks Go?

A

GN: I think they are. Sam Darnold aside, the Seahawks have elements of their game that are going to travel. Their defense is for real. Their commitment to the running game, and the way they play out the running game, that's for real. And that recent punt return for a touchdown notwithstanding, they have pretty high-level special teams. So you throw in. You don't even need a superstar-type quarterback at the helm to push that team into the postseason.

But I would argue that it cracks me up, because I've watched for so long, that people judge a person's ability or their career based on a game or two. He was 14–2 going into that final game. He has 22 wins in two seasons and that second season isn't even done yet.