The Roundup: Does the WA Government Really Cut Blank Checks?

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TE: Collective Justice is a collective of circle keepers born out of conversation entirely nurtured by survivors who are most impacted by interpersonal and state violence and oppression that involves the carceral system.

And when we define "survivors," we're expansive with that. So, it is both the people who you typically think of and also criminalized survivors — the folks who are currently and formerly incarcerated. We're breaking down that dichotomy between people who have caused harm and people who are experiencing it, knowing that they're often the same folks.

At Collective Justice, we know that survivors have identified overwhelming challenges and barriers and harms that aren't baked into the infrastructure of our criminal legal system. Really, people are looking for something different, so in response, we create community-led responses to harm.