The Roundup: What the Mayor's Gun-Violence Plan Means for the South End

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KW: We are focusing not just on how we respond to gun violence when it occurs, but on the upstream investments that we need to make into our youth, teenagers, and families so that people have the necessary support that stops gun violence from happening in the first place. And this is something that I’ve been hearing about through conversations with youth in Rainier Beach following the January tragedy, and throughout the year, that has really informed my decision-making as we’re going into this budget process.

We have a large deficit, but it’s a really high priority for me to maintain — and, when possible, expand — funding for programs that are serving our youth in the South End. That means, for example, preserving funding for Teen Late Night programs. I’m also proposing funding in this budget for a new after-school program in Rainier Beach, and expanding funding for peer mentorship programs at Rainier Beach Community Center. These are priorities for me because I know how important it is that youth have these activities that can give them an alternative to violence, and mentorship supports mental health.

All of that has been informed by youth in Rainier Beach who have told me they need safe places to go at night and after school.