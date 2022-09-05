OPINION | Labor Day Throwback: Remembering the 1987 NFL Strike and the 'Seattle Sub-Hawks'

Management turned out to be wrong on two counts: Not only was there a noticeable drop-off in the quality of play when the scab workers crossed the picket line, but many fans cared more about respecting organized labor than they did about a silly pastime where men in tights toppled one another. This was particularly the case in northern cities gutted by the flight of American corporations that waged open war on unions and fled for cheaper labor. Of the four teams where no players crossed the picket line during the three-week strike — Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. — all were in or near the American Rust Belt.