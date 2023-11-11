OPINION | Honor My Service by Being Honest About U.S. Addiction to War

In a democracy, soldiers follow orders. They agree to go where the nation sends them. They put their minds and bodies on the line to kill and die for their country. In return, they ask that the people they serve equip them to win, take care of them when they return home, and never send them to fight in frivolous or unjust wars. I submit that the government of a nation at constant war is not living up to this sacred agreement. The best way to support the military and veterans is to hold our national leaders — Republicans and Democrats — accountable for their failed endless war foreign policy and push them toward real diplomacy and peaceful solutions to conflict. It is our responsibility. We owe it to those who wore and wear the nation’s uniform.