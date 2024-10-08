SERIES | Celebrating Indigenous Makers

Before settlers came to Turtle Island there was no such thing as an unhoused Native. Now, Native people make up only 2% of the population in King County but 15% of the unhoused population. In Portland, Oregon, over 12% of the unhoused population identified as Indigenous, American Indian, or Alaska Native, even though they make up only 2.5% of the population of Multnomah County. Combine the historical impacts of settler colonialism with a capitalist society that benefits and prioritizes white supremacy, and the result is Native women who work full time but only earn 59 cents compared to every dollar earned by white men.