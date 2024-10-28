SERIES | Do Our Policies and Positions Mean Empowerment for Our Youth? Part 2

A

Student organizing has been on the cutting edge of transformative change since before the Civil Rights Movement. From anti-war, housing, economic, and racial justice, to climate change and workers’ rights, youth have led the way, holding a mirror up to the status quo.

In the mirror, youth show us a future that is possible where we are all healthier, happier, and liberated from the multiple crises we are going through. If you are holding up the mirror to power, it highlights the discrepancy between what we want for our youth and what we are willing to spend on them.

What I hear most from students organizing is the mental health challenges that come with this work. The pressure, expectations, and complexity of political bureaucracy make students face their own demons, their preconceptions of change-making, and the tension of building an effective collective. Doing this work alone is impossible, and students need support from elders and leaders, who can provide institutional knowledge without limiting the bold imagination that students have for the future.

At Seattle Student Union, we believe organizing helps us cross the bridge from despair, alienation, and frustration to agency, empowerment, and self-worth. Before I started organizing, I didn’t have the vocabulary to interrogate situations where I had been denied my own agency. My pain and powerlessness was private, and the practice of organizing taught me to transform that private pain into public power.

After students fought and won $20 million for mental health counselors in 2023, the pain of organizing was felt when the mayor proposed only spending $10 million for 2024. Only after students and community showed up at city hall to testify this summer did the city compromise to spend $12.25 million, all the while celebrating the generosity of the lawmakers’ plan. This is just one example of a long tradition of lawmakers erasing students from the narrative.

Lawmakers are continuously surprised when students show up to hold them accountable, resulting in a political dynamic where they must pretend, be condescending, or say they already have a task force or commission for that. Seattle Student Union is intervening on these old political dynamics and divide-and-conquer strategies taken by the council to deny us power.