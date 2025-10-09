COLUMN | What This Mayoral Election Owes 'Black Seattle'

Meanwhile, the class tension inside "Black Seattle" keeps asking inconvenient questions. Arif Gursel, founder and CEO of Pan-African Center for Empowerment (PACE) and the mind behind the SEA619 incubator for Black entrepreneurs, calls out the ways capital quietly decides who gets to stay, and who gets to speak. "Many people that are 'community leaders' are actually capitalistic puppets," he told me. "I've been knee-deep, 10 toes down on both sides of the table — corporate and community. I'm typically the first Black executive in the room, and the first one to go, because I'm the one that's going to see the stuff that doesn't work for our community in these halls and voice it. I'm going to sacrifice myself for the way, not the dollar."