The Roundup: The Buzz About Race in Seattle's Mayoral Race
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
Election season is in full swing, and as I predicted, things are starting to get a little wild.
I got a call recently from an elder in my family. She saw an article about one of the mayoral candidates and peppered me with questions.
There have been a few articles and social media posts floating around. My phone's been buzzing. The streets are talking.
Let me start by being clear — I'm a journalist. The Emerald doesn't have an editorial board. And I'm not here to endorse any candidate. But I am here to help y'all have factual information as you decide how to vote.
I have to start by pushing back on the idea that the "Black community" has a single voice and a responsibility to back Black candidates in elections no matter what. In fact, Emerald Editor at Large Marcus Harrison Green is working on an article right now addressing those issues. His latest column, which will be published next week, will discuss the false idea that Black voters are a monolith.
The chatter out in the community is about Claude Burfect, the former vice president of the Seattle King County NAACP, and his support of Katie Wilson. Some elders have accused Wilson's campaign of lying about Burfect's support. Wilson has told the media that Burfect did, in fact, endorse her, and that "it's fine if he's changed his mind." (Her campaign has said this to me directly.)
I've reviewed texts and emails that confirm Burfect did endorse Wilson and provided her campaign with a photo of himself, along with agreeing to the title of "Civil Rights Activist and Union Leader" to be used to describe him in campaign materials.
I can't speak to why he appears to have gone back on his endorsement. (He's in a video saying he never endorsed.) I reached out to ask him directly, but as of now, I haven't heard back.
Personally, I don't think this is a big deal. One person's endorsement won't make or break a campaign. I'm speaking up because as a Seattle native, and a Black man, I push back when there's pressure by the "Black community" to feel (or vote) a certain way. The racism dog whistling will always get my attention.
But it's all good. The Emerald is hosting a mayoral candidate forum next Saturday, Sept. 27, at The Royal Room, and we will be able to address all the important issues with both Wilson and Bruce Harrell face to face. (It's sold out, but we'll be streaming the event, which starts at 2 p.m., on Instagram live.)
I'm excited to announce that I will be there, along with Emerald Executive Director Florangela Davila, to moderate. If you have questions, comments, or concerns about the South End that you want me and Florangela to ask the candidates, send me an email. And for those of you who will be at the forum, I'm excited to meet you in person.
The Roundup Rundown
There's a new Starbucks coming to Rainier Beach, and, no surprise, people are conflicted. On one hand, it will have a drive-through, which is soooo convenient. But on the other hand … it's Starbucks.
I'm not going to rehash all the union-busting allegations the company faced, the times it allegedly shut down stores for "safety concerns," or who has or hasn't boycotted them. Nah. Y'all know all that.
Instead, I'll send you to Maya Tizon's article, and she'll deliver all the details you need.
50 permanently affordable housing units are coming to Skyway. Emerald contributor Jadenne Radoc Cabahug has the story on the new Skyway-West Hill development. The units will be for current Skyway residents, specifically BIPOC families, as part of a project to prevent displacement through sustainable development.
Jadenne has everything you need to know in her latest article.
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.