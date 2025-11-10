COLUMN | Remembering Lenny Wilkens: The Bigger Man Behind Seattle's Basketball Legacy

Wilkens had his back to the bus, so I had a clear view of all the players pressing their noses into windows to watch what they assumed was a showdown. But Wilkens didn't yell at or belittle me, like so many other coaches have treated so many other sports writers. Later in my career, one coach mandated that he and I could not be alone in a room together. Wilkens on that day folded his arms and pursed his lips — instantly recognizable signs that he was not pleased. He asked, "Who are you to criticize me?" The question sounds harsher than the way it was posed. I was 20-something, in my third year as a sports writer, all covering the Sonics, all with Wilkens as coach. I explained that I was too young and too supposedly "objective" to have my own opinions. So I'd spoken to his players, players on other teams, and coaches and general managers of other teams. It was their opinions that I analyzed and wrote, I said. He seemed hurt.