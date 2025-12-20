OPINION | After Seattle's School Board Election, Equity and Black Representation Hang in the Balance

When it came time for me to decide whether to run again, that decision was clear. The school closure debacle revealed the deliberate efforts to keep the workings of the district status quo. In other words, do nothing. The false narrative created was that the process was just about wholesale closure of schools. The true goal was to align the district's resources to best meet the needs of all students, especially the students the district has historically failed. This process exposed the behind-the-scenes efforts by several board directors to ensure the process was unsuccessful. I realized that not all directors were interested in equitable outcomes for all students. Instead, they demonstrated they were interested in the status quo, or the path of least resistance, at the expense of marginalized students.