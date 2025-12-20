OPINION | After Seattle's School Board Election, Equity and Black Representation Hang in the Balance
by Michelle Sarju
The recent Seattle Public Schools (SPS) School Board election results have left our community grappling with questions about representation, equity, and the future of our school district. With all of the Black board directors stepping down, new leadership taking over, and an ongoing budget crisis, the future of high-quality education, particularly for Black and Indigenous children, in our district is uncertain. The changes are significant, and the implications are vast — not just for the board itself, but also for the Black families who rely on these institutions to provide their children with an equitable education.
When it came time for me to decide whether to run again, that decision was clear. The school closure debacle revealed the deliberate efforts to keep the workings of the district status quo. In other words, do nothing. The false narrative created was that the process was just about wholesale closure of schools. The true goal was to align the district's resources to best meet the needs of all students, especially the students the district has historically failed. This process exposed the behind-the-scenes efforts by several board directors to ensure the process was unsuccessful. I realized that not all directors were interested in equitable outcomes for all students. Instead, they demonstrated they were interested in the status quo, or the path of least resistance, at the expense of marginalized students.
My initial purpose for running was to focus on the most marginalized students. What became clear is that I was in the minority. I didn't feel that another four-year term of trying to convince a quorum that change was needed was not going to be successful. Now that I fully understand how the board works (or should work), I understand that I can be more effective in a different capacity. I will not abandon marginalized students. Instead, I will now use my superpowers to effect change as an experienced director emeritus and longtime active community member.
As one of the departing Black school board directors, I offer these four threads, providing critical questions for what comes next.
1. No Black Board Directors: A Blow to Equity
The departure of the Black board directors signals a troubling shift ahead in the board's commitment to equity. This volunteer position takes immense sacrifice and positional privilege to engage in this type of service. The elected office of school board director has become a platform for those with unearned privilege to "buy" their seat with the ultimate goal of auditioning for another elected office. This orientation mutes the crucial role school boards play in representing the values, vision, and needs of historically marginalized communities. With the absence of Black voices, the question arises: Who will be authentically advocating for Black families now? Representation matters in every decision, from setting strategic goals to measuring success. Without board members who intimately understand the history of intentional disenfranchisement of Black families, the board's priorities will lean more heavily toward "saviorism," rhetoric, and lip service, versus real action on behalf of kids.
The district has a long history of failing to serve Black students equitably. With Black voices now absent from the decision-making table, there is a risk that this historical oversight will continue unchecked. Black families may wonder: To whom can they turn? Who will they trust to address their children's educational needs?
The school district must immediately confront the power vacuum this creates. It is essential to prioritize the voices of Black families in response to these departures, and ensure that their concerns about curriculum, discipline, and resources are given action-oriented consideration.
2. A New Superintendent: A Chance for Change?
The arrival of the newly hired superintendent is a point of optimism. The district has been in a state of leadership flux for years, and I see this new leadership as an opportunity to finally address the longstanding issues with a fresh perspective. For the first time in many decades, we have finally hired a superintendent who has been a superintendent, as well as a teacher, principal, school board director, and professor. Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has a proven record of experience and a deep understanding of the role. He will need to commit to authentic engagement with those of us who have been actively advocating for equity in action for Seattle's Black and Brown children.
The biggest threat to his success is the board. One returning director has already signaled that they are not interested in focusing on outcomes for the most marginalized students, students this district has failed for over 60 years. What will be critically important is that this is a single voice, not a quorum. The board needs to do its job, policy governance, and let the superintendent do his — to do what is necessary to ensure that every student receives a world-class, high-quality public school education.
3. Budget Deficit + Funding + Closures: A Broken System
The budgetary crisis facing the district is no secret. We find ourselves trapped in a never-ending cycle of budget deficits, closures, and underfunded schools — especially in Communities of Color.
What is true is that public education is critically underfunded. The new superintendent demonstrated a deep understanding of the SPS budget and will need full support of the board to do what needs to be done to balance the budget and align the resources to meet the needs of all students.
Any plan to consolidate schools must include a plan that represents how this action will benefit the most marginalized. The district will need to look beyond the numbers and understand the human cost of these decisions.
4. School Board Director Role vs. Expectation: What Is the Real Job?
For those thinking of running for school board, it is important to ask: What is the real role of a school board director? Too often, board members choose to spend time on tasks that have nothing to do with improving outcomes for kids. Recent iterations of the SPS School Board have used the position to audition for a future office. This orientation is exclusively self-focused and has nothing to do with the job of board director. Moving forward, this new board will need to individually and collectively decide that all students should come first. Period.
In Conclusion: A Time for Bold Action
The changes taking place in our school district — whether it is the loss of Black board directors, the hiring of a new superintendent, or the financial struggles — signal a critical moment in our district's history. But they are also an opportunity to take meaningful, courageous action. The question is: Will this Board stand up for the students who need us most? The election results are only one part of the equation.
The real work begins now: creating a district where Black, Indigenous, and other historically marginalized families of color feel genuinely represented, heard, and supported. This is a call to action for all of us, from new leadership to community members to school board directors. The time to act is now. We must ensure that any changes implemented address the needs of children who currently lack access to high-quality education, and that we develop an educational system that offers all students the opportunity to achieve success.