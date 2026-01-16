OPINION | Seattle Says Police Accountability Is Complete. Victims' Families Know It Isn't.

Many times, I've gone back to the day, over 20 years ago, when my brother, Herbert Hightower Jr., was killed feet from our doorstep while experiencing a mental health crisis. He was the second of my siblings to become a victim of fatal gun violence. Only this time, it wasn't another young Black man at the other end of the barrel, but a Seattle police officer with a powerful union stacked against us. We struggled to pay for his funeral and burial, ultimately burying him in a grave that went unmarked for nearly a decade. Our family was left with no mental health care, no understanding of how the system worked or how to navigate it, and little community support.