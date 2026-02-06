COLUMN | Bad Bunny Said 'ICE Out' — and Made the Super Bowl Matter to Me

El Conejo Malo, where do I begin? If he had the power to inspire and bring out all the young Latinos in the Pacific Northwest to create community, ushering in a renaissance era of Latino markets, creative events, and businesses, post-pandemic, I like to imagine maybe he can do more for us, for the culture. This is not conjecture, by the way. In 2021, I went to Mexico for half a year and when I came back from connecting to my roots, Seattle Latinos and Latino spaces were not the same. In Mexico, I heard Bad Bunny and our music everywhere. I did not expect to see that coming back, but here we are.