OPINION: In South Seattle, a Program that Teaches Traditional Somali Dance Restores Hope

Baraanbur is a traditional dance performed by Somali women during celebrations, such as weddings and graduation parties, and is mostly done in women-only spaces. A group of women gather in a circle, with a woman poet in the middle who often holds a drum. As the poet recites, one young woman will step into the circle and start dancing. After that, more young women will enter the circle, and the poet will recite until the dance ends. The experience creates a space where women come together to share their love, grief, and pain, and to be in community.