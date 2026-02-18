OPINION | What 28 Years at The Skanner Taught Me About Seattle's Black Community

The Skanner had an office in downtown Seattle, and when I was hired, I went there and met the publishers' daughter. There was never any mention of me being white. Instead, for my first assignment, she sent me to photograph a rehearsal of the Pacific Northwest Ballet. After I turned in some prints, I didn't hear from them for a while. But eventually they started sending me on other assignments. After taking photos, I'd develop the film, print three or four images, and then drive them to the Greyhound station in downtown Seattle — it used to be at Eighth Avenue and Stewart Street — where images would be put on a bus to Portland. After the paper was printed, the Seattle edition was then bused back to Seattle for distribution.