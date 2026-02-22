DOOM LOOP: BRB
DOOM LOOP will return next week.
While you're waiting, enjoy the DOOM LOOP archive, with toons taking on councilmembers attempting to change the narrative, recent transplants exploring the complex social dynamics of Seattle, and a look at how City Hall scuttlebutt finds its way onto the evening news.
DOOM LOOP is a serialized fictional cartoon from South End author and comic Brett Hamil.
Check in every Sunday for a new installment!
You can now buy the latest Doom Loop collection, It's Never This Nice, at BrettHamil.BigCartel.com.
Follow Hamil on Instagram at @bretthamilcomix.
Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle.