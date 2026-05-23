OPINION | Make This Memorial Day Different

We must reflect on our role in their deaths. Are we allowing the blood of soldiers and civilians to be spilled in war on our behalf because we are unwilling to do the hard work of peacemaking? That work may mean changing our lifestyles, consuming less, and learning more about the world around us. Are we prepared to take responsibility for our own safety? Are we willing to question our government's foreign policies and demand a shift from domination to collaboration? Are we able to admit that warmongers lead us to war, most of whom grow richer, and that we let them send our children to die for their wealth and egos? Are we willing to take action to change ourselves so that our personal behavior and attitudes reflect peacemaking rather than acceptance of war?