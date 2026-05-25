OPINION | A Bad Cycle for South Seattle: The Inequity of Expanded Closure of Lake Washington Boulevard

As the cycling infrastructure grows in this city of seven hills, so does my awareness of being one of the many slaves to a regressive tax system that helps build it. Part of me also wonders how much "community" (e.g., affordable housing, education, and social services) a half-billion dollars could buy. Wilson and her pedaling allies might not like the zero-sum inference, but the same argument is wielded by the mayor's significant activist supporters over surveillance, which is not nearly as costly as bicycle lanes.