Micah McNally, an 11-year-old Rainier Beach resident, says of a firing range in Tukwila, “Sometimes when I go to sleep, I hear it, and it's scary.” (Photo: Courtesy Sara McNally)

Voices

COLUMN | In Rainier Beach, Not Every Gunshot Means Danger - But It Feels Like It

The sound of gunfire from the Seattle Police Athletic Association in Tukwila can be heard in Rainier Beach, where it retraumatizes a community impacted by gun violence.