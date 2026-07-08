COLUMN | Why Was Tyran Stokes Presumed Guilty Over a 5-Second Video?

Calling this video an "endorsement" is a distortion of the term, particularly in the context of amateur athletics, as associated with Rainier Beach High School, Seattle Public Schools, the Metro League, WIAA District, or WIAA. Stokes clearly is dressed in civilian clothes and bears no marks of any of the aforementioned institutions. The balloons in the background could be from a McDonald's or even the University of Kansas, which uses the same colors — colors, I would add, that also are not associated with any of the institutions in question.