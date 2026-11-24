In my role, I witnessed abusers, particularly abusive husbands, call the cops on their wives for fleeing with their child after she had faced years of abuse and violence. I also saw cops arrest survivors who then had to spend nights in jail because the abuser called 911 first or spoke better English than the survivor. Some survivors also had to explain the situations in English without an interpreter, which led their statements to often be misunderstood or for them to be perceived as the aggressor; then they were arrested.