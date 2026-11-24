OPINION | Why Domestic Violence Survivors Fear the Systems Meant to Protect Us
In my experience, as a survivor of domestic violence, victim blaming does not always come from the abuser. It can also come from friends, family, and the big institutions meant to "protect" people, particularly the U.S. criminal justice system.
Growing up, I witnessed and heard stories of South Asian women fleeing violence and attempted "honor killings" by fathers, husbands, brothers, and men they rejected. Many women in my culture don't even tell their family when they've been assaulted or raped by a man, because we know we will be blamed for it. We are taught to fear the consequences of speaking up more than the violence committed against us. And men take advantage of our vulnerability, our silence, our fear, and continue to get away with abusing and exploiting us.
In Washington state, women who defend themselves from abuse can be jailed for their response to violence, while their abusers roam free. The majority of incarcerated women report experiencing trauma, child sexual molestation, domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and other forms of gender-based violence prior to incarceration — this cycle is often called the abuse-to-prison pipeline.
Did you know that about 90% of women who are in prison for killing a man had been previously abused by that same man?
Women are often criminalized more than men for actions taken to protect themselves or their children. Women who kill their male partners receive significantly harsher prison sentences, averaging around 15 years, while men who kill their female partners typically serve only two to five years. Many incarcerated women who fought back against abusive partners did so after years of prolonged abuse, trauma, and living in constant survival mode. When you have spent so long with a dysregulated nervous system, having your basic needs stripped, living in unsafe and abusive environments, your decisions are a trauma response shaped by the need to feel safe, survive, or simply stay alive.
Additionally, incarcerated women are still not safe; they continue to experience sexual harassment, assault, and abuse by male correctional staff and law enforcement officers. Even after surviving abuse, women are subjected to further institutional harm, with no power to seek accountability.
Nonprofits and state-run victim support organizations often prioritize securing grants, covering operational costs, and paying executive staff while treating their case managers as disposable. Meanwhile, most of their funding often comes from the same places that are contributing to gender-based violence and economic exploitation. For example, government agencies that fund victim services also operate within the same criminal legal systems that perpetuate harm, criminalize survivors, and fail to hold abusers accountable.
Gender-based violence is a product of systemic failures, including nonprofit failures.
Most domestic violence programs in Washington primarily serve survivors of intimate partner violence, often overlooking other forms of gender-based violence, including family violence, forced marriage, and workplace harassment. As a previous domestic violence advocate for a community-based nonprofit, I had about 17 cases a month of women who were fleeing violence from husbands and had children, sometimes even living in cars with a newborn baby. And there was no housing. Shelters in King County were always booked and full. My clients had nowhere to go, and we, as case managers, often had to refer them to Pierce County, far from their children's schools, support systems, and communities.
In my role, I witnessed abusers, particularly abusive husbands, call the cops on their wives for fleeing with their child after she had faced years of abuse and violence. I also saw cops arrest survivors who then had to spend nights in jail because the abuser called 911 first or spoke better English than the survivor. Some survivors also had to explain the situations in English without an interpreter, which led their statements to often be misunderstood or for them to be perceived as the aggressor; then they were arrested.
Men protect men. So often, I witnessed male police officers take the side of the men in domestic disputes instead of the women.
Sometimes, my clients were given parking tickets, fines, had their cars impounded, or were criminalized simply for being homeless and living in their cars. CPS was called on mothers living with their children in cars or being in public places for too long. Survivors were also treated as neglectful because they cannot immediately provide stable housing, transportation, or childcare, even when those conditions are connected to the abuse.
I know what it feels like to experience domestic violence and to have the very systems that claim to protect you become another source of fear. I know what it means to choose between protecting yourself and protecting "loved" ones, even when they are the ones causing you harm.
Recently, I saw a post about the Seattle Police Department shooting a woman during a Beacon Hill domestic violence call. My immediate thought was, what would have happened to me if I had chosen to file a police report or if the police had shown up at my home?
Would I have been shot?
For many survivors, fear isn't just of our abusers, but it is also the fear of the systems we are told to trust for protection. Today, we continue our failure to address gender-based violence, in part because we have failed to resolve both its root causes and the systems that allow it to persist: housing instability, poverty, sexism, patriarchal power structures, criminalization and mass incarceration, lack of community support, and inaccessible survivor services.
Until we make these changes, women will remain in harm's way.
If you've experienced gender-based violence, there are places to seek help. You can find more information in the Emerald's "A Seattle Resource Guide for Survivors of Sexual Violence."
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members.
The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.
Ruba Ayub is an organizer, filmmaker, and poet. Ruba is also a cofounder of Youth Voices for Justice — a youth-led coalition in South King County — and a founder of Love is Transformational.