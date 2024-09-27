Beacon Hill Is a Star at Local Sightings Film Festival

Named after Beacon Hill — where many Massive Monkees grew up breaking at Jefferson Community Center in the ’90s and ’00s — the dance studio served as an instructional and community space for seven years, dedicated to teaching students of all ages how to express themselves through movement, with members of the crew and experienced teachers leading the way. “It’s more like a community space. Yes, there are dance classes, you can learn the different styles from the best teachers,” said Hocine Jouini of the studio and dance group in the documentary. “But more than that, you will come, build community, and make friends.”