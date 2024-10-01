Arts in the South End: October 2024 Roundup

Writer Angela Garbes is a genius (says me and a lot of other people). And over the next three months at The Seattle Public Library, she’s bringing together local artists and experts to discuss female middle age. According to the event description, the series will include “a book group discussion, a conversation about intergenerational care, and a talk about what we might learn from orca whales about perimenopausal and postmenopausal sexuality.” For the October edition, local writers Jane Wong and Claire Dederer will be on deck to chat with Garbes. We’re lucky we get to listen in!