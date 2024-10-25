With Her First Book, Artist Tariqa Waters Asks, WHO RAISED YOU?

A

The title came about while I was talking to a publisher, Michelle Dunn Marsh, about the things that I have come up against, primarily in Seattle. I’ve been an artist for over 20 years, and my career started before I came to Seattle, but I was able to do a lot here. So [the book is] focusing on this particular region and my experiences here. Because I have so many pots on the stove, I’m often caught in spaces where I’m asking that question out loud, like, “Who raised you?” Why am I being treated like this and disrespected?

I’m always talking about race here, but that’s not because I want to. … Being in the Pacific Northwest, the way that otherness happens here can be taxing, especially when you’re trying to make work. I’ve had a lot of people come up to me over the years and ask for advice or some kind of guidance on mentorship or just unpacking — So this happened, and I don’t know what to do with it. I thought it would be funny to lampoon those 1960s etiquette books, but doing a monograph of all my work since being here in Seattle — installation works and exhibitions — with the framework of it being A Martyr Sauce Guide to Etiquette.

I don’t hold any close cards. If anybody asks, I’m really upfront with my experiences and my opinions. If I find it helpful to give somebody advice or insight to something, then I generally do that — I try to be as transparent as possible. Especially if it’s like, “Am I crazy?” No, you’re not crazy! [Gaslighting] quite unfortunately is normal. This is how I navigated it, and it may or may not be something that works for you, but at least you will have a reference. Nuggets of information will be sprinkled throughout the book, as well as personal stories and a bit of my upbringing too, about who raised me and how I arrived at some of the outcomes that I’ve arrived at in my life — especially with a creative family. My husband [guitarist Ryan Waters] is a musician, and both of our kids are artists and creatives — they’ve helped out quite a bit with Martyr Sauce — as well as other organizations and institutions in the city too, so they’ll have a hand in some of the comic relief and just their shared experiences as well. Give me a couple of glasses of wine, and I’m an open book! I don’t give a fuck. But it’s more adult to put it in a book.