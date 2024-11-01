Arts in the South End: November 2024 Roundup

Gallery and museum shows have the reputation of having one golden rule: Do not touch the art. But in “Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers,” organizers are inviting visitors to touch the heck out of the paintings and sculptures on display. The show raises accessibility awareness for blind and low-vision people in the arts, while also opening up a path for another type of engagement with art. “Please Touch” features work from artists like Emily Counts, Mary Coss, Stoned Patti O, Sean Hennessey, and Tom Haddy and has a variety of objects: costumes, animal skeletons, abstract imagery and sculpture, and more.