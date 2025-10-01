From the Silk Road to the 36 Bus: New Wing Luke Exhibit Imagines South End Utopia

The basis of "Enjoy Your Meal" at its core is about honoring a simple childhood condiment that I really love, that some people don't know about. The reasoning beyond that, too, is just like the way it was made, its history. The person who made it, Maria Orosa, was like a food chemist. She was revolutionary in the food technology scene and in the Philippines in general. She was this humanitarian who wanted to really help all the people in the Philippines because, at that time, they were really heavily reliant on U.S. imports. But like, the Philippines itself had a bunch of their own resources they could use. She wanted to make the Philippines a bit more self-sufficient. And, fun fact: She came to America for her schooling and went to UW of all places. So it's very coincidental that this major food lady is historically tied to Seattle as well.