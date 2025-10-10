Neon and Music Will Power Art Festival at Georgetown Steam Plant

In the past several years, Georgetown Steam Plant has emerged as an exciting, historical, and quirky venue for arts and events in the South End. The building opened in 1907, first powered by oil and then by coal. Its initial use was to generate electricity for a train car that went from Tacoma to Everett and for 30 miles of streetcar track in Seattle, with some power extending into the nearby neighborhood. But just a few years after it opened, the area switched to hydropowered electricity, and the steam plant mainly served as an auxiliary power source for decades until its official decommission in 1977.