A New Exhibit Cuts Away at Myths About Puerto Rico

In a newer piece, Cosme flips the idea of a publicity backdrop used by real-estate companies in Puerto Rico as an advertising tool. Cosme's image depicts a part of Old San Juan with the ocean just visible through the leaves of palm trees as an iguana is perched on a rocky surface in the foreground. "DON'T DISCOVER Puerto Rico" the backdrop reads in an inoffensive cursive font. Though associated with Puerto Rico by North Americans, the green iguana is invasive to the archipelago and has decimated local flora and fauna. The piece functions as a way to draw people in — a picture of seeming paradise — while explicitly stating native resistance to the campaign.