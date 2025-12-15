New Arte Noir Show Reveals How Black Clay Artists Help Shape Culture — and History

Known for his massive, expertly crafted stoneware jugs and storage jars, Drake often inscribed his name or bits of poetry into his work, resisting fascist laws preventing enslaved people from learning how to read and write, thereby risking his life. Drake made tens of thousands of ceramic works — from which he earned no money — before he died as a free man sometime in the 1870s. Only several hundred survive today, which all sit in museum collections and go for millions of dollars at auction. It was only recently that the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, returned pieces of Drake's works to his descendants.