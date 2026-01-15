New Photo Exhibit 'Crossings' Traces the Human Cost of U.S. Immigration Policy

Meiselas put herself on the front line of the revolution in Nicaragua capturing photos of history in motion. She said she built relationships with people there over time, staying and returning to follow the progress of events. In one photo, a fighter on the street crouches amid rubble and a burning tire, a white bandana wrapped around his face, a small silver gun in his hand, looking off in the distance, his face unreadable. In another, a woman flees the bombing of Estelí, a city in Nicaragua, with a giant sack thrown over one shoulder while she carries a child. The images show the human faces of people on the receiving end of dictatorship and U.S. foreign policy during the '70s and '80s.