Literary Horror Writer Stephen Graham Jones Sinks His Teeth Into U.S. History

A

SGJ: What happened then was the Bear Creek Massacre, the Marias Massacre, the Baker Massacre: It goes by a lot of different names. But in short: The American Cavalry came for the Blackfeet. They were looking for this one guy, Owl Child, who they wanted for having killed this rancher, Malcolm Clark, called Four Bears by the Blackfeet. [Owl Child had joined Mountain Chief's band of Blackfeet, but the Cavalry instead] found Heavy Runner's band, not Mountain Chief's band. And they said, "One Blackfeet's as good as another."



So the soldiers just laid up on the ridge and poured lead down into [the wrong] camp. And turns out that camp was, number one, beset with smallpox at the time. And number two, all the men who were capable were out hunting. And so who they shot up were the elders and the children and the women. And we don't really have a real count of how many people there were, but it was well over 200 for sure. And a lot of people are just hearing about this for the first time in The Buffalo Hunter Hunter.