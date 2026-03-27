Artwork at New Judkins Park Light Rail Station Honors 'Transitional Neighborhood'

"They were people that I know and I knew that they were friends together. And they both have books that have titles that allude to movement and travel, so that made sense to me," said Barbara about her inclusion of two Black authors with connections to Seattle. "I also think that when you get on a train or a bus or anything, you take your book and you're on a mode of transport. And then you're carried away by the material you're reading. So I wanted to make those two links."