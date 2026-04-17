Tasveer Film Center Anchors Film and Community Hub in Columbia City as Theaters Decline

TFC opened their doors in March 2025, looking to revamp the space by creating a refreshing experience with movie posters lining staircase walls and vibrant chairs placed in every corner on the way toward the dark red theaters. Two of the four theaters will be turned into community spaces for filmmakers and neighbors to connect and meet like-minded artists. The other two theaters serve for screening films seven days a week (students and K–12 teachers receive discount tickets for all daily screenings). Tasveer also hosts screenings for toddlers and families that feature lights-on and lower-volume viewings, to ensure the comfort of their attendants.