Tasveer Film Center Anchors Film and Community Hub in Columbia City as Theaters Decline
In recent years, people in Seattle who are looking to spend a few hours in a darkly lit room with a box of popcorn have found fewer options. On Rainier Avenue South, where the Ark Lodge Cinema once stood, South Asian arts organization Tasveer Film Center (TFC) has created a place for moviegoers and filmmakers. This Seattle nonprofit organization advocates for and highlights South Asian artistry and storytelling, offers weekly screenings of feature films, and hosts an annual film festival and market — the only Oscar-qualifying South Asian film festival in the world — where filmmakers can pitch screenplays.
TFC opened their doors in March 2025, looking to revamp the space by creating a refreshing experience with movie posters lining staircase walls and vibrant chairs placed in every corner on the way toward the dark red theaters. Two of the four theaters will be turned into community spaces for filmmakers and neighbors to connect and meet like-minded artists. The other two theaters serve for screening films seven days a week (students and K–12 teachers receive discount tickets for all daily screenings). Tasveer also hosts screenings for toddlers and families that feature lights-on and lower-volume viewings, to ensure the comfort of their attendants.
Co-founder Rita Mehu sees the film center as a group effort. "I don't think just [a] few of us, four or five, could do this. I think it needs the village's help," said Mehu.
On May 9, Tasveer will host their 9th annual gala to celebrate South Asian culture with a fundraiser that will include live entertainment, music, and an auction. The fundraiser will support a $10-million capital campaign to cover innovations to the space and to add an elevator to make the theater more accessible.
Director of TFC Lisa Kois wants the film center to invest in the importance of community engagement. "In terms of planning for the eventual remodel and accessibility upgrade and all that this building can be, we're wanting to hear from this neighborhood and the many existing communities in this neighborhood, in terms of the envisioning process," said Kois.
Sumedh Supe was a volunteer during the 2023 film festival and now plans the center's future films, cleans theater rooms, and checks the operation of lights and projectors. When people leave, Supe loves to strike up conversations about the movie and share thoughts and emotions the film brought them.
"Volunteering was my way into this theater and seeing how the festival runs. You meet other volunteers and make friends, and get to see the movies and learn about parts of South Asia that I hadn't known about or even heard about living in South Asia," said Supe.
Volunteering at TFC allows filmgoers to come together and share their interest in cinema in community rooms that feature blue walls and tall windows that allow sunlight to pour in.
As independent theaters in Seattle continue to close, TFC wants to stay involved in Columbia City, and beyond, to connect with community members in a historic location that is loved by many.
"We want a space where people feel welcome and that they feel like there's that connection. In real life, face to face, we come together as humans and have these experiences that films help highlight," said Kois.
Hillary Montes De Oca-Salazar is a reporter and writer for the South Seattle Emerald through the University of Washington Premier Internship Program.
The Emerald's arts coverage is supported in part with funding from 4 Culture and the City of Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture. The Emerald maintains editorial control over its coverage.
Editor's Note: This story was updated on April 17 to correct a misspelled name.
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