'Cece's Interlude' Hits The Beacon With a Mockumentary on a Trans Woman, Viral Fame, and Control

A

AD: From the beginning, that was a really important part of it. I'm a big fan of mockumentaries and bad found-footage horror movies. They're a pleasure of mine, and, in general, what I feel makes good mockumentaries that use the form in a way that genuinely contributes to the story being told, they're ones that highlight and lean into the in-universe logic of the fictional film being made.

If it's coming from a perspective of, this is Cece's story told through the mockumentary format, that just feels like a low-budget filmmaking crutch. Where, if it's coming from this angle of this is a character, Sophie-Anne, telling this story, to use the classic This Is Spinal Tap as an example.

This movie is not supposed to be, like, this raw, representation-style piece of art. It's supposed to be very nuanced and interrogative of a lot of different things, in particular, agency in all forms. Not just bodily agency, but agency over one's image, agency over one's story, and how all of those things play together. It also allows us to get a lot of cynical jokes of our own off.

Also, one joke that no one ever catches is the title card at the very beginning that says it's funded by the Trans Narrative Funds and the Center for Asian Voices. Neither of those are real. The joke is supposed to be that Sophie-Anne got a bunch of grant money for trans stories and Asian stories — [even though] she is a white woman — to tell this predatory story about Cece.