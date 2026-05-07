Artist Timothy White Eagle Invites Seattle to Embrace the ‘Once Wild’ Duwamish River

White Eagle likened the arrival of industry and Seattle’s early growth, at the start of the 20th century, as the genesis for creating a new kind of boundary for the Duwamish. “[The city] came in, and then grew, and then grew higher, and then grew higher, and then grew higher. And all of a sudden, the river is contained in a different kind of canyon,” he said. “It's this canyon of asphalt and concrete, and the canyon doesn't try and control the river, but they kind of rub against each other, creating a story about who they both are.”