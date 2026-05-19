Seattle Artist Karen Chang Reclaims 'Tigress' After Leaving Tech for Art

And what's next for Chang? Artistically, she wants to continue exploring her internal growth on canvas in a nonlinear way, as happens in real life. Her website declares, "I paint … every stage of the road, including the ones we keep coming back to." She hopes to experiment with impressionism and bold contrast in her paintings, which she likened to the "duality of being Asian-American: … between two worlds. Not either/or, but both." She wants to continue to make art for a living, to keep finding opportunities to share her work.