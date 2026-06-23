Seattle Hip-Hop Walking Map Charts the Central District's Rap Roots

The record store is the second spot on Gary Campbell's Seattle Hip-Hop Walking Map, a zine he published through Common AREA Maintenance's Pocket Neighborhood Guide series. The (free!) zine is composed solely of two walking maps — one through the Central District to Capitol Hill and another through Seattle Center and Belltown to downtown — highlighting city locations that have figured prominently in the first decade of Seattle's hip-hop and rap scene from the early 1980s to 1993. Neither map references South End groups like Massive Monkees, who first performed in 1999, nor spots like Rumba Notes Lounge. Campbell, who founded Crane City Music, a locals-only rap record label in 2017, spent the last few years researching the origins of Seattle hip-hop, which emerged right before grunge.