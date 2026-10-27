Updated 'Jackson Street After Hours' Adds New Riffs to Seattle's Jazz History

A

Paul de Barros: Oh my God, so many reasons. But one of the main reasons was that I — and so many other people — had done so much more research. There just was a ton more stuff out there. David Keller had been working on the book about the Black musicians' union, and that came out after Jackson Street. He found out all these details that I never discovered. Quintard Taylor did his history of the Central District. I had only read his Ph.D. thesis since the book wasn't out yet [when I published]. What else? Oh my God, Ashley Harrison really dug in deep on the Black & Tan, in a way that I never had. Tanya Woo discovered those murals at the Louisa Hotel in the Club Royale, which, you know, I never even knew where that place was, much less that there were murals there. Brad Holden and Pete Blecha nailed down where all the roadhouses were in a way that was really wonderfully detailed.

I went out with a whole bunch of people — like Stephanie [Johnson-Toliver] from the Black Heritage Society and [then-Earshot Jazz executive director] John Gilbreath — and we dug up all this new information doing the Jackson Street Jazz Trail, which exposed me to the actual physical buildings of places I'd been writing. I found the historic photographs, which took a long time. Plus the other thing that happened between 1993 and now is that the internet happened. So all these Black newspapers and all of these resources were all digitized now. Back in the late '80s, early '90s, I had a great assistant, a guy named Theo Dzielak. He's credited right there on the first front page of the book. He sat there at the special collections at the University of Washington for hours, days, weeks, months, combing through these newspapers on microfiche. Now you want to know something about [jazz musician and teacher] Frank Waldron? You just type in his name, and every article he's ever mentioned in pops up [online]. There was just tons of stuff to add, and then I will say, there were also mistakes in the book that I wanted to correct.