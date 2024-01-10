The South End Guide to Winter Preparedness
This guide was originally published in 2022 and has been updated with new information.
Last month, Hurricane Helene barreled through the southern part of this country, decimating towns and leaving thousands to pick up the pieces of their communities. While the recovery and rebuilding will take months — if not years — it’s a pertinent reminder that should a storm, earthquake, or cold snap strike our region, we need to be prepared for the worst and plugged in to our neighbors and loved ones around us.
“Community is the best resource whenever there is an emergency,” said Aaron Carr, a transformative justice organizer who works in the South End. “If there is a power outage or if there is an earthquake, the best thing to do is to stay in your home or your community and not travel too far away from that space.”
For the South End in particular, there are environmental inequities, like air and water pollution, flooding, and poverty, that will only worsen with climate change and make our community more vulnerable during emergencies than those in the north. That makes it even more imperative for South End dwellers to get familiar with our surroundings and neighbors and meet early to plan ahead — especially since winter storms haven’t started just yet (and the Big One is always lurking around the corner).
“Really start to think about what you might have or what other people might have. If there’s a natural disaster, some people might have a barbecue and can cook food. Some people might be able to go out and get food from the nearest grocery store,” said Carr. “Everyone has a role that they could play or they might feel most comfortable playing. So [start] having the conversations amongst your community and the people you live with [and] around: what you all need, what you all could offer each other, and what you do and do not have to survive for two weeks.”
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is currently working with the City to open more emergency and warming shelters. For an updated list of Severe Weather Shelters, bookmark the KCRHA site.
Know of any other essential tips or resources that should be on our list? Let us know at Community@SeattleEmerald.org.
Prepare in Advance
Before the storm strikes, ensure your home, workplace, and vehicles are stocked with the necessary supplies in the event of a power outage. This is your sign to get chains for your car if you haven’t!
The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends that an essential kit for your car should include a flashlight, batteries, a blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots, a first-aid kit, jumper cables, flares, and tire chains (for instructions on installing tire chains, check this tutorial video made by British Columbia’s Ministry of Transportation).
Don’t forget to check your home emergency supplies, including your emergency food and water supply, whenever you are expecting a winter storm or extreme cold. (Keep foods that have a long storage life; that require little or no cooking, water, or refrigeration in case utilities are disrupted; and that are not very salty or spicy, as these foods increase the need for drinking water, which may be in short supply in a crisis.) Even though we can’t always predict extreme cold in advance, weather forecasts can sometimes give you several days’ notice to prepare.
Also check out the American Red Cross list of what should be in your survival kit, including first aid, medications, flashlights, and a ton of other helpful tips.
Protect your pipes from freezing by opening cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate into the plumbing. If possible, keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and at night. Be sure to alert a trusted neighbor if you’ll be away for more than a few days, and ask them to check periodically to ensure that the measures you have taken to prevent frozen pipes work and that nothing has ruptured.
Critical Updates and Training Resources
The City of Seattle offers a range of resources to help prepare for and be aware of emergencies, including extreme weather conditions.
By subscribing to AlertSeattle, you can receive texts, emails, and phone alerts about possible dangerous situations in your neighborhood and commonly frequented places, such as work and schools. Also, follow the Seattle Weather Blog and the National Weather Service Seattle for updates.
Other valuable resources offered by the City of Seattle include:
Another great resource is the Rainier Beach Ready Hub, a group of South End neighbors and volunteers. Part of the Seattle Emergency Communications Hubs Network, this group offers community training for emergency response in situations of natural disasters. This year’s hubs involved training on preparing for major earthquakes. Follow Rainier Beach Ready Hub on Facebook for plenty of helpful preparedness tips, safety info, and more.
Shelters
Even though most overnight shelters are not available all winter long, KCRHA offers regularly updated lists of shelters throughout King County. The following are warming centers from last year, which may still be available this year. Be sure to check the KCRHA Severe Weather Response site for an updated list, especially when the city’s severe weather protocols come into effect.
Some warming centers in South Seattle include:
Beacon Hill Branch — The Seattle Public Library
2821 Beacon Ave. S. #5813
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.
Jefferson Community Center
3801 Beacon Ave. S.
Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m to 9 p.m.
Columbia Branch — The Seattle Public Library
4721 Rainier Ave. S.
Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday,12 to 8 p.m.
International District/Chinatown Branch — The Seattle Public Library
713 8th Ave. S.
Saturday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, closed
NewHolly Branch — The Seattle Public Library
7058 32nd Ave. S. #104
Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.
Rainier Beach Branch — The Seattle Public Library
9125 Rainier Ave. S.
Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.
South Park — The Seattle Public Library
8604 8th Ave. S.
Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(For all the Seattle Public Library locations, make sure to check its Shelf Talk Blog for updates, hour changes, and closures.)
Some South End overnight shelters include:
YouthCare: South Seattle Youth Center
9416 Rainier Ave. S.
206-331-2363 and 206-499-2974
Ages 12–24
Open 24/7
The Salvation Army SoDo Severe Weather Shelter
1033 6th Ave. S.
Jan. 10–Jan. 16, 7 p.m.–7 a.m.
Ages 18+; pets allowed under owner control
33 person capacity
Kent Community Engagement Center
1229 W Smith St., Kent, WA 98032
Shelter Intake Days and Hours:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
253-854-0077 #5104
CCS — Kent Family Center
1229 W. Smith St., Kent
Shelter Intake Days and Hours:
Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Federal Way Day Center
33505 14th Pl. S., Ste D, Federal Way, WA 98003
Shelter Intake Days and Hours:
Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
253-893-7895
Also see KCRHA's flyer for more cold weather shelters.
SNAP: Seattle Neighborhoods Actively Prepare and Seattle Community Emergency Hubs
The Seattle Neighborhoods Actively Prepare (SNAP) program teaches citizens the basics of personal and families preparedness, like how to build your own emergency disaster plan and supply kit. According to the City of Seattle’s website, participants also learn how to organize with their neighbors as well as “become familiar with neighborhood response priorities and strategies for working together with neighbors to ensure an effective neighborhood response.” You can sign up for emergency preparedness and disaster plan training over on the Office of Emergency Management’s website.
Additionally, if a disaster does occur, SNAP and other disaster-preparedness organizations have put together a Seattle Emergency Neighborlink map of Seattle Emergency Hubs, a list of predetermined gathering places where neighbors and organizers can meet to exchange information and resources without outside assistance from the City. Many spots are still without a volunteer group, so get in touch with an organizer if you’re interested in stepping up. Some South End emergency hubs include:
Daejeon Park Hub
1144 Sturgus Ave. S. (meet at the pavilion)
Rainier Vista Sunrise Garden P-Patch
33rd Ave. S. and South Oregon Street
Lakewood Seward Park Hub
4916 S. Angeline St.
Hillman City P-Patch Hub
Corner of South Lucile St. and 46th Ave. S.
Salvation Army Parking Lot Hub
9050 16th Ave. SW
Beacon United Methodist Church Hub
7301 Beacon Ave. S.
Rainier Beach Community Club – VFW Hall Hub
6038 S. Pilgrim St.
Leo Farm
51st Ave. S. and South Leo Street
Mutual Aid
A big part of being prepared includes knowing where to find support. Check out our Emerald Mutual Aid Groups Guide for helpful information about where you can find assistance. Mutual aid groups provide supplies, food, clothing, or other resources given freely by community members and neighbors, not from nonprofits or other organizations. You can check the Emerald guide for specific services offered, and if you’re interested in giving, there’s info on donating and volunteering.
Some examples include:
(North) Beacon Hill Mutual Aid
This group provides warming kits and propane for cooking in winter, helping keep people warm and safe in sometimes deadly temperatures.
Homies Helping Homies Seattle
This mutual aid group distributes winter duffel bags that include food, heating supplies, personal hygiene items, and more. The group is currently asking for specific items and monetary donations to continue crafting and distributing these bags. You can reach out and find more information on its Instagram page.