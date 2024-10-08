A Spooky Guide to Halloween 2024 in the South End

There’s a chill in the air — is it from the weather? Or perhaps the barrier between this world and the spirit realm is a bit thinner? Regardless, the South End is home to plenty of thrilling, bone-chilling experiences to take part in this Halloween season. In this guide, we’ve compiled a fun mix of activities like a haunted house on Beacon Hill, an immersive ghostly theater experience at the Georgetown Steamplant, and a Rocky Horror film screening. Plus — a few family-friendly activities for those who want less scary and more fun excuses to don a costume.
Did we miss something? Hit us up at Arts@SeattleEmerald.org.
Now–Nov. 2
Georgetown Morgue
5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle 98134
As a spooky South End mainstay, the Georgetown Morgue is back once again to scare the living daylights out of anyone brave enough to step inside its creepy doors. Like I wrote last year, this giant haunted house comes with a frightening backstory. According to their website, a gruesome unsolved murder took place in the building — nine morgue staffers were forced into the crematorium chamber and were incinerated alive, and the perpetrators were never caught. While that tale might be bunk, the building did serve as a funeral home and actual morgue, processing human remains and animal carcasses. Remember, the Georgetown Morgue has a “no touch” policy meaning none of the actors will touch you, nor will you touch them — keep that in mind as you navigate the catacomb-style haunted house!
Now–Nov. 2
LIT Immersive
1000 1st Ave. S., Ste 100, Seattle 98134
New this Halloween season is Cosmic Carnival: A Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Adventure. Located near Lumen Field, the carnival is immersive — attendees can walk through glowing set pieces, interact with celestial beings on-site, and try to solve the mystery threatening the carnival’s survival. During the day, the Cosmic Carnival is family-friendly, but at night, it transforms into a 21+ adventure. In both instances, costumes are welcome and encouraged!
Now–Nov. 3
Wild Waves Theme and Water Park
36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way 98003
Fright Fest is back at Wild Waves Theme and Water Park! Meaning that once 6 p.m. hits, the park transforms into a place of terror, with the monsters, ghosts, and freaky supernatural baddies emerging from their unearthly lairs. Those looking for a thrill can ride rollercoasters at night or check out some horror installations. There’s even a Crypt Keeper Challenge, where six brave souls will try to endure 24 hours in a custom coffin and carry out the Crypt Keeper’s challenges (the winner gets $600 value in Wild Waves passes). For those with kids, Booville is a scare-free zone for kids 12 and under with age-appropriate activities and a slime challenge. Something for everyone!
Oct. 18–Nov. 2
Georgetown Steam Plant
6605 13th Ave. S., Seattle 98108
Cafe Nordo is taking over the Georgetown Steamplant with their new show, “Ghosts of Nebula: The Missing Six.” Over 100 years ago, a group of six spiritualists tried to harness the supernatural power of the plant to open a portal to an alternate dimension. The immersive and interactive theatrical experience takes visitors on a tour of the steam plant’s haunted rooms as they uncover a mysterious tragedy that took place. The full experience lasts 90 minutes and ends at a themed bar.
Oct. 18–19, 25–26, 31; 6–9 p.m.
5923 21st Ave. S., Seattle 98108
Located right next to the seriously eerie Comet Lodge Cemetery, this home haunt in South Beacon Hill has tons of scary elaborate surprises like a backyard cornfield and large skeletons.
Oct. 19, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Occidental Square
117 S. Washington St., Seattle 98104
On Oct. 19, Occidental Square will host a trading post featuring vintage goods, handcrafted wares, and food trucks. A perfect opportunity to hang out in one of Seattle’s most haunted neighborhoods.
Oct. 25–26
The Fifth Avenue Theatre
1308 5th Ave., Seattle 98101
It’s been almost 50 years of The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s freaky kookiness. And for its 49th anniversary, you can watch the original unedited movie and a live shadow cast performance by Blue Mouseketeers at 5th Avenue Theatre. Each ticket comes with a good bag of items to use in the interactive screening — and for super fans, you can purchase a meet-and-greet ticket to snap a pic with Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Major character from the film.
Oct. 26, 1–4 p.m.
Beacon Hill
3207 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle 98144
Join in the South Seattle Emerald’s T’Challaween Community Parade! This all-ages (and free!) mile-long parade will proceed down Beacon Hill from South College Street to the Spokane Street entrance to Jefferson Park. Hop in (or out) at any point! Along the way, there will be “no-touch” candy tossers with event volunteers ensuring that the parade goes smoothly. For those who can’t make it IRL, we will have a livestream of the event as well as Emerald photographers snapping pics of the festivities. Masks are encouraged! Interested in helping out? Fill out this volunteer form on our website.
Oct. 31–Nov. 2
The Intiman Cabaret at the Erickson Theatre
1524 Harvard Ave., Seattle 98122
The BeautyBoiz’s new macabre cabaret “Hotel Gatsby” is here to serve up chilling, provocative delights. Directed and choreographed by Ron Gatsby and featuring art collective Purple Lemonade, the night will be stuffed with dance and drag performances. On the event page, they ask attendees to “[s]urrender to the allure of the supernatural and seductive as the performances weave a dark, captivating tale of eternal enchantment. Are you ready to be thrilled?” Well, are you?
Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m.
Hing Hay Park
423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle 98104
From 6 to 8 p.m., bring the young ones in your life to the Chinatown-International District’s Spooktacular Treats event for some trick-or-treating!