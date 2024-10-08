A Spooky Guide to Halloween 2024 in the South End

As a spooky South End mainstay, the Georgetown Morgue is back once again to scare the living daylights out of anyone brave enough to step inside its creepy doors. Like I wrote last year, this giant haunted house comes with a frightening backstory. According to their website, a gruesome unsolved murder took place in the building — nine morgue staffers were forced into the crematorium chamber and were incinerated alive, and the perpetrators were never caught. While that tale might be bunk, the building did serve as a funeral home and actual morgue, processing human remains and animal carcasses. Remember, the Georgetown Morgue has a “no touch” policy meaning none of the actors will touch you, nor will you touch them — keep that in mind as you navigate the catacomb-style haunted house!