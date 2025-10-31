In New Book, Central District Residents Share Personal Stories About Their Neighborhood

An original illustration by Romson Bustillo buttresses a story by historian and Black Heritage Society of Washington State President Stephanie Johnson-Toliver: "We sat in at Cleveland, because they said we could not use a room at the school for our Black Student Union meetings. … So we all sat on the floor, and our parents were called, and we were suspended and sent home. That was the first time I saw my mother get so angry. She was using words I hadn't heard before!" (Photo by Romson Bustillo, courtesy of Shelf Life)