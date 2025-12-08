At a Winter Solstice Market, Tiny Bonsai Draped in Lights Hold Off the Big Dark

PBM Executive Director Pat Bako describes the museum as a cross between a zoo, a garden, and an art museum, because the collection consists of breathing, living flora that need watering and consistent care. In winter, the trees on display go into what the museum calls "winter enclosures," mini-greenhouses where staff can create microclimates with tiny heaters that prevent the bonsai from getting too cold. Because their root structures are so shallow in comparison with taller trees, the bonsai are very temperature sensitive. Another thing to worry about in Seattle is making sure the trees don't get too wet — thus the covers placed over each bonsai to protect them from the drippier elements of Seattle's cold seasons.