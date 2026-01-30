Bush Garden, Soon to Reopen in the CID, Tips Its Hat to 'Uncle Bob' Santos

While it's smaller than the Maynard location, Sakata notes that the new spot has a huge bay of windows as well as access to the community room at Uncle Bob's Place, which makes the space feel even more connected to the neighborhood. And though they are leaning into the new, they also incorporated shoji screens that were used in between the tatami rooms at the old location, to evoke memories from the previous locale. As for the menu, Sakata says it will be a mix of old and new items affordably priced for families. And, of course, karaoke will be going full throttle.